'The Mystery Begins! New poster of Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' unveiled, teaser out tomorrow

Updated on: 19 August,2024 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, 'The Buckingham Murders' is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The anticipation for 'The Buckingham Murders' has reached new heights with the release of its new poster. This suspense thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. 


The poster, unveiled today by the makers, exudes an air of mystery and intrigue, capturing the essence of the film’s thrilling narrative. Designed to engage and captivate, it sets the stage for what is expected to be a compelling cinematic experience filled with suspense.



Kareena Kapoor Khan is arriving with yet another stellar performance. Under the expert direction of Hansal Mehta, acclaimed for his ability to craft gripping narratives, and with Ektaa R Kapoor backing the project, the film is set to be a standout addition to the mystery genre and ensures a captivating script and a thrilling watch.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

The film has indeed created a stir with the release of its intriguing poster, offering a glimpse into its intense, thrilling world and leaving the audience keeping an eye on the secrets of the murder mystery to unfold. The film started making noise long before its release, screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and being the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The film is going to be an intense thriller, anticipating agendas and relations that unravels the thrills about a hidden murder that unleashes a whodunit. 

Kareena and Ektaa have collaborated in the past as well on multiple projects and with this movie they are entering into the world of Hansal Mehta, the masterful storyteller, has carved a niche for himself in the realm of mystery filmmaking. His directorial are a testament to the power of storytelling, where the truth is slowly unraveled, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

The excitement doesn’t stop here, the teaser for The Buckingham Murders is set to drop tomorrow, promising an even closer look at the film’s suspenseful and intriguing elements.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

