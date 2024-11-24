Breaking News
Karisma Kapoor asks paparazzi to not post clip of her tripping, later video goes viral

Updated on: 24 November,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor had an oops moment at cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony. While she graciously handled the situation, she also requested the paparazzi to not post it

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was seen attending her cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony on Saturday night. She was seen dressed in a black and gold anarkali dress. The roka was held at one of the Kapoor residences in Mumbai. As the actress arrived at the venue in her car, she aced a little mishap. The actress mistepped while exiting the car and tripped on the uneven floor. The moment was also captured on camera. 


Karisma Kapoor trips on uneven floor


Karisma Kapoor gracefully handled her oops moment. She immediately gained balance an laughed off at he moment. She then posed for the paparazzi in her signature style. After giving sufficient shots to the paparazzi, Karisma asked the photographers to not post the video where she was tripping. "Wo mat daalna abhi," she urged. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ironically, the video went viral on social media soon after. Paparazzi pages posted the video of her tripping and later also shared the video of Kapoor requesting them to not post it. 

When Priyanka Chopra had a fall on the red carpet

This reminds us of the time Priyanka Chopra Jonas had spoken about how the western media voluntarily shut off their cameras when she tripped on the red carpet. They gave her the time and space to get up and fix herself before clicking her pictures. The incident happened during the New York premiere of her film 'Love Again'. In an interview with ABC's The View, Priyanka said, "I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt."

She also added, "I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in."

 

karisma kapoor aadar jain Entertainment News mumbai Bollywood Entertainment bollywood news

