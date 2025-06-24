Karisma Kapoor has ruled the 90s with her beauty, versatility and her unforgettable dance numbers, where the dancing queen made us all dance, or at least groove a little with her. On her birthday, here's recalling her iconic dance numbers

Karisma Kapoor birthday: 7 dance numbers of Lolo that'll make you groove even today

Talking about 90s icons and not mentioning Karisma Kapoor would probably be a sin. Being one of the leading and highest-paid actresses back in the day, she etched her name in the cinema books of that decade, such that she's unforgettable. Be it her innocent beauty or her versatility in different roles and genres, Karisma made her way to the top only to become one of the most legendary stars of Bollywood. And when you talk about Karisma Kapoor and her illustrious career, you simply cannot miss her dance. Her dancing skills were commendable, and so were her skills to make you dance with her to her songs.

As the actress turns a year older, let's take a walk down memory lane and recall Karisma Kapoor's most iconic dance songs.

Karisma Kapoor's dance songs

1. Le Gayi - Dil Toh Pagal Hai

THE most iconic dance numbers from the 90s that will make you hum and do the hook step. Karisma killed it in the song 'Le Gayi' from the love triangle 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. In fact all the songs from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film were amazing, but Karisma owned this one. Her complex moves with pretty outfits and Asha Bhosale's voice to Anand Bakshi's catchy lyrics made this track an instant hit. It remains to be cult favourite even today.

2. Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha - Coolie No.1

Iconic! Everything about this song is simply iconic. Karisma and Govinda's killer moves, the fun lyrics and the comical yet romantic nature of the song instantly hit. Also, the way Lolo performed the complex dance steps in a saree while still looking so graceful was unbelievable.

3. Maiya Yashoda - Hum Saath Saath Hain

Karisma's character in Hum Saath Saath Hain was special. It was bubbly, fun, lovable, yet serious enough when needed. And that's exactly how she appears in the song Maiya Yashoda despite having actresses Sonali Bendre and Tabu with her, who play rather serious characters. Dressed in a heavy lehenga and lots of jewellery, Karisma hopped around dancing like it was nothing.

4. Main Albeli - Zubeidaa

Not only dance, Karisma aced the expressions too while dancing, and Main Albeli is proof. The film Zubeidaa was a milestone in her career, and so was this song, which cemented her place as one of the most graceful dancers. But above all, her expressions in this one are unmissable.

5. Tan Tana Tan - Judwaa

1997's Judwaa, featuring Karisma and Salman Khan, gave us several songs that turned into classics. And Tan Tana Tan arguably tops the list. You cannot resist continuing the lyrics whenever you hear 'Tan Tana Tan', and if you're on the dance floor, you know your moves - the signature dance step that the two performed.

6. Sona Kitna Sona Hai - Hero No.1

Another superhit song from Hero No. 1 was Sona Kitna Sona Hai - just another time when Govinda and Karisma made everyone groove with them. Karisma brings all her sexiness and glamour in this one while performing the hook steps with such grace. Even when surrounded by curious onlookers in a foreign land, she dances like nobody's business.

7. The Dance Of Envy - Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Talking of Karisma Kapoor's dance, how can we even miss the ultimate dance-off sequence between Karisma and Madhuri Dixit, two of Hindi cinema's best dancers? With no lyrics and just instrumentals in the background, both the divas put their best foot forward, making it a treat to the eyes.