Karisma Kapoor made her television debut with the TV show Karishma: A Miracle of Destiny in the year 2003 alongside Arbaaz Khan and Sanjay Kapoor, where she played a dual role. The show aired 262 episodes before ending in 2004

Karisma Kapoor Tv show

Actress Karisma Kapoor's career in the industry has been an illustrious one. From starting her career at the age of just 16 to delivering five flops in a year immediately after debut, to going on to become one of the leading and highest-paid actresses in the industry in the 1990s and early 2000s, Karisma's graph has been nothing short of inspirational. But did you know, after enjoying a sparkling career in the 1990s, the actress made her debut into the television space in the early 2000s. And we say doing television, we don't mean reality shows. She worked in a television soap that later more than 250 episodes.

Karisma Kapoor's TV show

Karisma featured in the TV show titled Karishma – The Miracles Of Destiny. It was first broadcast on Sahara One in August 2003 and lasted over 262 episodes. The daily soap also starred top names like Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Vikas Bhalla, Jugal Hansraj, and Ayub Khan. The show was created by Akashdeep Sabir and was written by Sachin Bhowmick. Interestingly, it was directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. The title song of the show was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Sonu Nigam and Sapna Mukherjee.

Multi-starer TV Show "Karishma -The Miracles of Destiny"

The serial revolves around the story of Devyani, played by Karisma, who comes from humble beginnings and goes on to become a very successful businesswoman. The 67-year-old Devyani has two sons, Jai and Sameer, who conspired to kill her. Interestingly, Sarisma played a dual role in the show, as the story shifts between Devyani in New Zealand and her lookalike, named Avni, in Mumbai. The story also includes flashbacks of Devyani in her 20s and the men in her life, including Arjun (Vikas Bhalla) and Amar (Sanjay Kapoor).

After a successful run of over a year, the show closed its curtains in October 2004. Post the show's closure, Lolo took a sabbatical from full-time acting for about four years before returning with a film in 2006. Post that she again appeared on television as a judge in reality shows.

Karisma Kapoor about working in television

In 2020, during an interview with the Indian Express, the actress opened up about her experience working in the TV space. She revealed, "I have been doing selective appearances, but television is very tough. You need to put in 16-18 hours. It has been a conscious choice not to indulge in it, as it really gets very hectic."

"I want to enjoy my time with my family and kids. Also, since I started early, when I was very young, just out of school, I enjoyed being on a break. I am in a very happy space," she added.

Since then, Karisma has been seen in selective projects, taking sabbaticals from time to time. Nevertheless, she has been one of those actresses whom the audience eagerly waits to see on the screen. She has gained millions of fans for her acting and beauty, along with several accolades for her work. Here's wishing the ever-beautiful Karisma Kapoor a very happy birthday.