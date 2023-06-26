Karisma Kapoor Birthday: As the Dil To Pagal Hai star turned 49, she was flooded with wishes from colleagues, fans and family members

Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Ananya Pandy to Suniel Shetty, celebrities wish the star x 00:00

As actor Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, June 25, many of her friends and fans shared their lovely wishes for her.

Karisma's friend Amrita Arora wished her on this special day and wrote, "Happy birthday my gorgeous bff ...@therealkarismakapoor ! We love you..stay shady always #slimshady"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit who shared screen space with Karisma in the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai' also wished her in her Instagram stories and shared picture with her. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to the sweetest and most hardworking person I have known. Wish you all the happiness in life and have a smashing day."

Actor Anushka Sharma shared her birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy Birthday Karisma! Wishing you love and light always"

Rakul Preet wrote in her Instagram stories, "Happy Birthday Stunner..Wishing you abundant happiness and love"

Actor Suniel Shetty who worked with Karisma in several movies like 'Gopi Kishan', called her one of his favourite co-stars and wrote, "A very very happy birthday to one of my favorite co-stars"

Yash Raj Films also wished the actor on her special day.

Ananya Panday also shared an adorable picture and wrote a special message for Karisma on her Instagram stories, "Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor.. the OG forever inspiration".

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie 'Prem Qaidi' and became a star in the 1990s by giving several hits including 'Jigar', 'Anari', 'Coolie No.1', 'Jeet', among others. She became a star with her roles in movies such as 'Raja Hindustani', and 'Dil To Paagal Hai'. Karisma won the best actress award for 'Fiza'.

