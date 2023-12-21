Karisma Kapoor shares a glimpse of Taimur's birthday celebration

Karisma Kapoor posted some inside pictures from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebrations, where she can be seen posing with birthday boy Taimur, sister Kareena and Saif

Actor Karisma Kapoor dropped some glimpse from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur's birthday celebration. On Wednesday, The 'Raja Hindustani' actor took to Instagram and shared several pictures where she can be seen posing with birthday boy Taimur, sister Kareena and Saif. She also posted a picture of a birthday cake of Taimur. She captioned, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy."

Malaika Arora reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Taimur received cute birthday wishes from his family. His aunt and actress Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video.

In the clip, Soha's daughter Inaaya and can be seen sitting on the bed with folded hands and praying to Lord Shiva. The popular Lord Shiva Strotam can be heard in the background of the video. "Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end !! @kareenakapoorkhan," Soha captioned the post.

His aunt Saba Pataudi also extended a heartfelt birthday wish by sharing pictures of Taimur. Saba wrote, "Haaapppy 7th Birthday My Jaan! [?]Wishing you the best of life, You're going to be a great man someday! Love you ! Always....." Karisma Kapoor also showered some massi love on Taimur on his birthday. She dropped a picture of Taimur with her son Kiaan and wrote, "Happy birthday to our darling Tim."

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

