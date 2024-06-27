To express her gratitude, the actress shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor shares adorable birthday pics with parents Randhir, Babita x 00:00

Karisma Kapoor recently turned 50 and received an outpouring of warm birthday wishes from friends, family, and fans. Karisma Kapoor turned 50 on Tuesday. To express her gratitude, the actress shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Karisma posted a video collage featuring two poignant pictures. The first image is a childhood snapshot of Karisma in the arms of her mother, Babita Kapoor, with her father, Randhir Kapoor, standing beside them. The second image is a recent photo of Karisma with her parents, celebrating her 50th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the caption, she wrote, "1st birthday to 50th. Grateful. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and good wishes." The video and her message resonated deeply with her followers, who left numerous comments expressing their admiration and best wishes for the actress as she marks this significant milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The image captured Karisma in a black dress and can be seen wearing pink sash and a party hat while cutting her birthday cake. Karisma smiled for the camera while holding two knives over a chocolate cake "Wiser, Hotter, HBD Blud, written on it."

Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more. Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively.

Karisma was last seen in the 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances. She will also be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

Kareena on the other hand will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever