Kartik Aaryan adds luxurious Range Rover worth nearly Rs 5 crore to his collection

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has added yet another luxury car to his collection. The actor who has some interesting projects in his line-up was seen welcoming his new car to his residence in Mumbai. The actor has now become the owner of a luxurious Range Rover.

A paparazzo shared a video of the actor welcoming his new car to his building premises. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the car in question is a Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV. In India, the car comes for a whopping price of Rs 4.7 crore.

Kartik is also the owner of BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Porsche 718 Boxster, and Lamborghini Urus Capsule.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently started shooting for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film reunites him with filmmaker Anees Bazmee who had also directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik in the lead. Bazmee started shooting for the film with a fractured leg and was seen on the film set on a wheelchair.

Aaryan shared a story on Instagram, praising Bazmee's professionalism and dedication. He expressed his respect for the filmmaker's passion for his work, which goes above and beyond physical limitations. Bazmee's unwavering dedication has certainly left a mark on Aaryan, and it serves as an inspiration for many in the film industry.

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.