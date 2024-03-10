Sources say Vidya and Kartik to shoot massive dance sequence, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, for horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

Over the weekend, Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Rooh Baba as he kicked off the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Mumbai. The popular horror comedy’s third instalment, helmed by Anees Bazmee, will mark Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise after her memorable turn as Manjulika in the 2007 original. We hear Balan and leading man Aaryan will soon shoot a massive song sequence, which will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.



Ganesh Acharya

In two weeks, the duo will unite on camera for the first time to film the number, which is said to be a crucial dance piece in the movie. A source reveals, “The song will be an elaborate affair and will be canned over seven days. The track has been composed and approved. Vidya and Kartik will do a few days’ prep with Ganesh’s team before hitting the floor. Right now, the makers are zeroing in on the venue where the set will be put up. After some sequences and the dance number are canned in Mumbai, the cast and crew will move to Rajasthan and West Bengal for extensive schedules.” Actor Triptii Dimri, who is on a high after the success of Animal (2023), is the new entrant in the world of the horror comedy.