Kartik Aaryan recently admitted to feeling guilty of dating two actresses who have now become friends. He was earlier linked with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan admits feeling guilty of dating 'close friends'; netizens ask if it Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan has been quite secretive abut his love life and has always refrained from talking about it in interviews or any other public platforms. He has previously linked with his 'Love Aaj Kal' co-stars Sara Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor. It was reported at different times that the actor had dated them in the past. While Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be dating during the making of 'Love Aaj Kal', Janhvi came into the picture when she was shooting for the now-shelved 'Dostana 2' with Kartik.

Now, in a recent interview with Neha Dhupia on her chat show 'No Filter Neha', Kartik was asked if he felt guilty of dating two close friends, eve though it was nt at the same time Thinking about the question for a minute, Kartik said, "What if they become close friends later?” When Neha said that it “still counts,” Kartik admitted that he was “guilty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neha also asked Kartik what he would ask his ex if he met her at a party. To this, Kartik smiled and said, "How's you current?"

Meanwhile, Sara and Janhvi Kapoor became close friends a couple of years ago. They had even appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With karan' During their appearance they spoke about their bond and the few trips they took together that brought them closer. On the show, the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Sara to share “one reason why your ex is your ex,” she said, “Because he’s everyone’s ex.” This left Janhvi in splits.

After Janhvi and Sara's appearance on the show and indirect hints at him, Kartik said that he wishes his exes did not speak about their relationship in public. "Ek cheez mujhe ye bhi lagti hai ki (One thing that I also feel is) when there are two people in a relationship then the second person should also not talk about it. All of us should respect our relationships. I’ve never spoken about my relationships, and I expect the same from my partner. You should respect yourself also. Because when you mention such things (in interviews), the person listening is not thinking about just you but about the other person too," he told Film Companion.



