Although nothing has been confirmed or officially announced yet, we hear that Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a possible collaboration

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj to collaborate for a gritty thriller? Here’s what we know x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most relevant actors in the industry right now. The actor has been keeping busy with a lot of projects. While he has recently finished filming for Chandu Champion, he has also started shooting the horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Now, the little birdies have heard something even more exciting. It has been heard that Kartik Aaryan might collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Although nothing has been confirmed or officially announced yet, we hear that Kartik is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a possible collaboration. The Khufiya maker has offered a gritty thriller to him, and apparently, the discussions are progressing in a positive direction. If all goes well, the film will be produced by both the filmmaker and the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also been heard that Vishal is planning to begin filming later this year after Kartik wraps up the third edition of the horror comedy franchise. Interestingly, the new venture will also mark Vishal’s return to the big screen after Pataakha (2018), as his directorial ventures since then have been released directly on OTT.

Kartik’s new luxury car

Kartik Aaryan recently dominated headlines when he welcomed yet another luxury car to his collection. A paparazzo shared a video of the actor welcoming his new car to his building premises. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the car in question is a Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV. In India, the car comes for a whopping price of Rs 4.7 crore.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

The actor has just started filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news of starting the “biggest film” of his career. He uploaded a picture of himself praying to the Gods with his back facing the camera. He wrote in the caption, “Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”