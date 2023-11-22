Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the 'Shehzada' star

Kartik’s ex-girlfriend and friend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the Shehzada star on his 33rd birthday on November 22

In pic: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan (Pic- Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday on November 22. On this special day when Kartik is having the time of his life as he announces a film with Karan Johar, wishes are coming his way from all over the industry.



Kartik’s ex-girlfriend and friend Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and dropped pictures with her ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ co-star with a cute birthday wish from him. The actress while sharing the picture she penned a note for him saying, “Happiest birthday Kartik,” and also tagged him in the story.





Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a monochromatic grey picture of the Pati Patni Aur Woh star. Bebo while sharing the photograph, penned, “Happy birthday Kartik. Lots of love and luck.”

On his birthday, Kartik posted a picture at promptly at 12 a.m. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen blowing out the candle and making a wish. In the picture, Kartik has his dog, Katori, seated beside him. The actor rang in the day with plenty of balloons, a delicious-looking cake, and close family. He posted the picture with the caption, “Grateful for all the love.”

On the work front, Kartik will be bringing the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, to life with Kabir Khan's next directorial, titled Chandu Champion. After the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, Kartik will return as Rooh Baba in the third instalment. The makers of the horror-comedy announced that it will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. However, the rest of the cast will be confirmed soon. The film is yet to go on floors.



In September 2022, Kartik was announced as the lead of Aashiqui 3. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner, T-Series, the third instalment in the franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu. There are several rumours floating around the female lead of Aashiqui 3. From Aakanksha Sharma to Tara Sutaria, multiple names were being reported in the media. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The release date for the much awaited will be confirmed soon.