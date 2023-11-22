Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023 Ex girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the Shehzada star

Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the 'Shehzada' star

Updated on: 22 November,2023 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Kartik’s ex-girlfriend and friend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the Shehzada star on his 33rd birthday on November 22

Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the 'Shehzada' star

In pic: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan (Pic- Instagram)

Listen to this article
Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Bebo extend wishes for the 'Shehzada' star
x
00:00

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday on November 22. On this special day when Kartik is having the time of his life as he announces a film with Karan Johar, wishes are coming his way from all over the industry.

Kartik’s ex-girlfriend and friend Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and dropped pictures with her ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ co-star with a cute birthday wish from him. The actress while sharing the picture she penned a note for him saying, “Happiest birthday Kartik,” and also tagged him in the story.




Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a monochromatic grey picture of the Pati Patni Aur Woh star. Bebo while sharing the photograph, penned, “Happy birthday Kartik. Lots of love and luck.”




On his birthday, Kartik posted a picture at promptly at 12 a.m. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen blowing out the candle and making a wish. In the picture, Kartik has his dog, Katori, seated beside him. The actor rang in the day with plenty of balloons, a delicious-looking cake, and close family. He posted the picture with the caption, “Grateful for all the love.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front,  Kartik will be bringing the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, to life with Kabir Khan's next directorial, titled Chandu Champion. After the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, Kartik will return as Rooh Baba in the third instalment. The makers of the horror-comedy announced that it will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. However, the rest of the cast will be confirmed soon. The film is yet to go on floors.

In September 2022, Kartik was announced as the lead of Aashiqui 3. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner, T-Series, the third instalment in the franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu. There are several rumours floating around the female lead of Aashiqui 3. From Aakanksha Sharma to Tara Sutaria, multiple names were being reported in the media. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The release date for the much awaited will be confirmed soon. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan birthday Kareena Kapoor sara ali khan Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK