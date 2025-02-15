Kartik can be seen playing a singer, reminding fans of Aashiqui 3, while Sreeleela can be seen playing the actor’s love interest

In Pic: First glimpse of Kartik & Sreeleela's next

Listen to this article Watch! Kartik Aaryan drops first glimpse of yet-untitled romance drama with Sreeleela, fans say, ‘Yeh Diwali aashiqui wali’ x 00:00

The wait is over! The much-awaited first look of Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan’s starrer romance drama is out. The announcement came as a surprise as Kartik dropped the first look clip. In the video, Kartik can be seen playing a singer, reminding fans of Aashiqui 3, while Sreeleela can be seen playing the actor’s love interest. The clip ends with the release date announcement of the movie. Kartik and Sreeleela's romantic musical will hit the big screen on Diwali 2025.

Fans react to first glimpse of Kartik Aaryan’s next

As soon as Kartik Aaryan dropped the first clip, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Wait, I was on my laptop and suddenly opened Instagram and saw this one. I was completely blank, and my heartbeat was so fast—can't explain. Finally, it's coming. All the best for Aashiqui 3." "Tu hi pyaar, tu hi chahat, tu hi aashiqui hai," another fan wrote. One user shared, "Yeh Diwali Aashiqui wali." Meanwhile, one user shared, "2024 Diwali = Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and now 2025 Diwali = Aashiqui 3 😍😍 wow, what a coincidence broooo." "Kartikkkkkkkkkkkkk....!!!! You jusstttttt give us GOOSEBUMPS," one comment reads.

Meanwhile, a loyal fan wrote, "I am very excited for your upcoming project, and I pray to God that your upcoming project proves to be a super duper hit." A curious fan asked, "When will Diwali come?"

Mid-Day had earlier revealed that Triptii Dimri was no longer starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. Later, it was shared that director Anurag Basu said the film’s title will no longer be Aashiqui 3 and will be changed to something else altogether. The third installment of the movie was officially confirmed by Kartik in September 2022, when he shared a glimpse on Instagram. He had said, “This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu Da.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Work Front

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. Set to release in 2026, the film promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character’s failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke hi rehta hai!"

Sreeleela on work front

Sreeleela is undoubtedly one of the next big thing! Apart from her next with Kartik Aaryan she reportedly has a film with Ibrahim, and her Tamil debut alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Parasakthi.