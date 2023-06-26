Kartik Aaryan goes economical ahead of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' release

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is set to release on June 29. Ahead of the release, the duo is visiting different cities to promote the film

Kartik Aaryan is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Ahead of the release, the actor surpirsed fans by travelling economy on flight. A video of him making his way to his seat in the economy class of an airline has gone viral.

In the video, Kartik is seen dressed in a sky blue shirt. The actor was all alone, without any security or his team around him. The passengers in the flight were clearly surprised to see the actor in the flight.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and his co-star Kiara Advani recently visited Rajasthan to promote their film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. After Rajasthan, the duo headed to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for their film's promotional event. Reportedly, the duo will be visiting other cities in the coming days leading up to the release of their film.

On Sunday, Kartik shared the teaser of the new song 'Pasoori Nu and wrote on his Instagram handle, "Relive the global hit! Sattu: Katha's pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh's voice. Pasoori Nu Song Out Tomorrow". Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's popular song 'Pasoori' became a hit in 2022.

The teaser of the song shows Kartik and Kiara in matching outfits, and the recreated version is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

Recently, the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled the tracks, including 'Naseeb Se', 'Aaj Ke Baad', 'Gujju Pataka', and 'Sun Sajni '. At the launch of the Garba song 'Sun Sajni', Kartik said it was one movie in which he has felt proud at every stage -- from the narration of the script to the final filming.

He said, "Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which I don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage I still have that proud feeling."