Kartik Aaryan launches the song 'Amije Tomar' in Kolkata; drives the famous yellow taxi on Howrah bridge

The actor took to his social media to share his highly appreciated Tandav dance sequence on the recreated version of Amije Tomar by Arijit Singh from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Kartik Aaryan

A week after the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan flew all the way to Kolkata to launch the song 'Amije Tomar'. Aaryan truly ticked the boxes of his visit to the city as he rid the famous yellow taxi on the Howrah bridge and was crowded by fans there too. The actor also checked out the streets while he relished the local delicious rolls and spent a great time in the park street area.

Oh Kolkata Amije Tomar â¤ï¸

Iconic Yellow taxi and Iconic Howrah Bridgeð¥ð¥ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ð¤ð» pic.twitter.com/eJQMCA9rFF — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 28, 2022

Sharing a picture posing on the top of the yellow taxi, he wrote- "Oh Kolkata Amije Tomar. Iconic Yellow taxi and Iconic Howrah Bridge."

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.