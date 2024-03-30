Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan makes Harry Kane repeat his dialogue: 'Chandu nahin, champion hoon main'

Updated on: 30 March,2024 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him enjoying the company of footballer Harry Kane

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up the 1st schedule of his upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', shared a video of him enjoying the company of footballer Harry Kane.


On Saturday, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a video of him in which Harry can be seen trying his hands at the dialogue “Chandu nahi, champion hai main.”


The actor wrote in the caption, “Chandu nahi Champion hai hum @harrykane."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan recently jetted off to the Bundesliga League for a football match. The actor also received an autographed jersey from the footballer.

The director ‘Chandu Champion’ Kabir Khan, reacted to the video in the comment section saying, "Ye baat hui na champion.”

Meanwhile, the film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set for a June 14, 2024 release.

