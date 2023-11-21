Kartik Aaryan opens up on Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday discussing their relationship with him on 'Koffee With Karan'

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were recently asked about how they manage to be friends despite dating the same guy- Kartik Aaryan. Now, the actor has reacted to his personal life being discussed on the show

Actor Kartik Aaryan is among the popular actors of the Hindi in film industry with massive fan following. He is also among the few eligible bachelors from his generations of actors. In the past, he has been linked with his co-stars including. On the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday how easy is it for them to remain friends after having dated the same guy. Sara dated Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' while Ananya and Kartik dated while shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik was asked about his thoughts on his personal life being discussed on the show in his absence. "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye (One thing I believe in is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships)."

"I expect the same from my (partner). It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out...par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai (When you are with someone, you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine that it will end. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both).", he further added.

Meanwhile, talking about being cordial with Kartik and being friends with Ananya, Sara said, "I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, or romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever its today, whatever it's tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that."

She further added, "Something I have realized without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."