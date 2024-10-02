A new video from the event has surfaced on the internet, showing Hina Khan reaching out to Kartik Aaryan when she suddenly lost her balance, but he saved her from tripping

In Pic: Hina Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article Watch! Kartik Aaryan saves Hina Khan from falling on the ramp at Namo Bharat event x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at a recent event, 'Namo Bharat,' held in Mumbai. The event also witnessed cancer survivors Hina Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tahira Kashyap walking the ramp. A new video from the event has surfaced on the internet, showing Hina Khan reaching out to Kartik Aaryan when she suddenly lost her balance, but he saved her from tripping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Give her more strength 🙏🏻❤️but I'm freaking proud of you @eyehinakhan

You're setting example for many people

God bless you hina ❤️#HinaKhanpic.twitter.com/SHHbau0B5Y — Manz🕊️ (@manz_pure_soul) October 2, 2024

In the video, we can see Hina Khan moving forward to hug Kartik Aaryan when she suddenly lost control and was about to fall, but Kartik was quick enough to catch her. We also see Tahira Kashyap telling Khan to be careful.

Fans Hail Hina Khan for Walking the Ramp

Actor Hina Khan walked the runway in a light pink traditional outfit.She highlighted that the event is meant to celebrate the spirit of India, acknowledging that everyone faces challenges or has overcome struggles, making us all survivors. As soon as the video from the event went viral, it grabbed fans' attention, who praised Hina Khan. One wrote, “Give her more strength, but I'm freaking proud of you. You're setting an example for many people. God bless you, Hina.” Another commented, “Hina Khan walks for Manish Malhotra—what is she made of? I’m literally at a loss for words.”

hina khan walks for manish malhotra - what does she made up of, i m literally in loss of words 🥹❤️🫶🏼#HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/klVpuaZFZQ — 🍷 (@vibewithanshul) October 1, 2024

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri Share About the Event

“Proud to be part of an event honoring real-life fighters and celebrating the strength and unity that make India truly extraordinary,” the *Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3* actors wrote in a joint statement alongside a poster of the event. The show also pays homage to our rich textile heritage and salutes the spirit of India.

About Hina Khan's Battle Against Breast Cancer

For those unaware, Hina Khan recently revealed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been documenting her journey on social media, keeping her fans informed about her ongoing treatment.

Hina Khan confirmed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, assuring her followers that, despite the challenges, she was staying strong and focused on recovery. She shared that her treatment had already begun and expressed her determination to beat the disease. While thanking everyone for their support, she also requested privacy during this tough time but welcomed positive messages and personal stories of encouragement.