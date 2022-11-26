×
Kartik Aaryan says his 'Freddy' character is twisted, like twist in the plot

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video asset of the film which describes how this particular role is a departure from Kartik's earlier roles of a quintessential Bollywood hero with shades of romance and humour.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his streaming movie 'Freddy', has called his titular character in the film a twisted person much like the twist in the plot of the film.


On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video asset of the film which describes how this particular role is a departure from Kartik's earlier roles of a quintessential Bollywood hero with shades of romance and humour.



He wrote in the caption, "Freddy 'alag' hai... TWISTED sa (Freddy is different)."


The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, tells the story of a dentist named Freddy Ginwal, who is a lonely and shy person during the day but has a dark side to his personality as the night progresses.

The lines between love and obsession blur in the film's narrative which is packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

The film is set to drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kartik, who recently celebrated his birthday, also has 'Shehzada' on the horizon in which he stars opposite his 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon. The film has been directed by Varun Dhawan's brother -- Rohit Dhawan.

