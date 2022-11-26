×
Breaking News
I got disturbing nights because of Freddy, says Kartik Aaryan as he opens up about his preparation for ‘Freddy’

Updated on: 26 November,2022 01:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’

Official Instagram Accounts Of Kartik Aaryan


Kartik Aaryan's most awaited 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.


Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen in the very intense character of Freddy opened up about his preparation for the character. “I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character. Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again,” he said. 


The film will be streamed on December 2.

