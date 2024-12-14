Kartik Aaryan reuniting with Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans for another love story; sources say duo shopping for a producer after Sajid Nadiadwala bows out

Kartik Aaryan

When an actor-director duo delivers a hit, an encore is often on the cards. Right after Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) worked wonders at the box office, rumours were rife that leading man Kartik Aaryan and director Sameer Vidwans were planning to reunite. Over a year since, the two seem to have found exactly the kind of story they were looking for. mid-day has learnt that they have zeroed in on a love story and are currently shopping around for a producer.

A source says, “During the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik was so impressed by Sameer that he had expressed his wish to work with him again, even asking him to find another romantic drama. Recently, the director pitched a script to Kartik, who immediately loved it.” Not surprisingly, their first option for a collaborator was their Satyaprem Ki Katha producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The source adds, “They were eager to team up with Sajid, hoping to recreate the magic of their first offering together. Also, since Sameer had signed a two-film deal with the producer, he felt this could be the perfect second collaboration. But Sajid had to regretfully turn down the proposition as he has his hands full with four projects lined up for next year—Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s film with Shahid Kapoor about Hussain Ustara. Since then, the actor-director duo has been shopping around for studios, without much success.”

Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans

Aaryan, who recently delivered a hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has yet to announce his next project. The actor has a romantic drama with Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar, but it’s still uncertain whether it will be made as a part of the Aashiqui franchise or a standalone film. The sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) is also in the pipeline. So, one wonders when the actor’s film with Vidwans will get off the ground. The source, however, is confident of it taking shape soon. The insider adds, “Sameer and Kartik’s bond is deeper than that of a director and actor; their friendship goes back many years. Kartik is an enterprising actor, and he will ensure this project shapes up.”