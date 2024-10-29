Vidya Balan, returning as Manjulika 17 years after the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, fully embraced her character during the movie's promotions

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan have been busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After finishing up the Mumbai events, they headed to Kolkata for the final round of promotions. On October 28, they were spotted promoting the film on top of Kolkata’s famous yellow taxi on the Howrah Bridge and later at the Kala Ghat temple.

Ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan visit Kali Ghat temple

Vidya Balan, returning as Manjulika 17 years after the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, fully embraced her character during the movie's promotions. She was spotted jokingly grabbing Kartik by the neck while they stood on top of a yellow taxi on Howrah Bridge. Later, they headed to the Kala Ghat temple to seek blessings for the movie’s release.

May Ma Kali gives all her blessings to team #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 nd makes it a BIG HIT!!@TheAaryanKartik ,How sweetly you are doing all the ritual things ❤️#KartikAaryan nd #VidyaBalan at the Kalighat Temples, কলকাতা pic.twitter.com/biDsrb6cNf — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) October 28, 2024

Vidya Balan celebrates 17 years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The blockbuster horror comedy entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa completed 17 years on October 12. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. The movie was the official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' starring Mohanlal.

Though the movie was full of fun and comedy, it is mainly remembered for the versatile actress and powerhouse of talent, Vidya Balan, whose impeccable performance as the ghost 'Manjulika' left an indelible mark on audiences. With her outstanding performance, expressions, and body language, Vidya made the character iconic, adding a significant horror element to the film. The impact she left as Manjulika is unmatched, and fans have since been asking for more.

Since the emergence of meme culture, Manjulika has been a staple in the meme world. Vidya’s character remains iconic and relevant, being adapted humorously for various occasions.

As the film completed 17 years, Vidya Balan who is gearing up to return to the franchise, took to social media to express gratitude.

She wrote, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa released on 12th October 2007 and who knew that 17 years later it would be the gift that keeps on giving…that I’d still be called Monjulika wherever I go… and that all these years later, I’d get a chance to reprise the role that has given me so much!

Thank you Monjulika❣️

Thank you Bhool Bhulaiyaa❣️

and Thank you all for all your love,today and everyday 🙏❣️

Iss baar Diwali ke din aa rahi hoon main !! 💀

See you in theatres on 1st Nov"