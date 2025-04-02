Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan wishes his sister on her birthday with an adorable video

Updated on: 02 April,2025 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting with Sreeleela for a love story

Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his sister Kritika. As it's Kritika's birthday on Tuesday, Kartik shared a video featuring his adorable and memorable moments spent with his younger sister.


Interestingly, Kritika's birthday falls on April 1, which is celebrated worldwide as April Fools' Day. In his caption, Kartik teased Kritika by calling her "fool."


A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting with Sreeleela for a love story. Last week, he took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture from the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling. In the image, the two are seen sitting amidst the lush tea gardens. Kartik holding two cups of tea also caught our attention as it hinted at a romantic scene being shot.

For the caption, he wrote, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," and added red heart emojis. The yet-to-be titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard.Apart from this untitled project, Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty.

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. This film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

