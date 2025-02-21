US President Donald Trump's aide Dan Scaviono congratulated the new FBI director Kash Patel in Bollywood style, by sharing a video of his face superimposed on that of Ranveer Singh in the song.

Kash Patel as Ranveer Singh in Malhari

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani released about 10 years ago, but it's song Malhari, featuring actor Ranveer Singh, continues to serve as prefect meme material. The song has resurfaced as Kash Patel was confirmed as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). US President Donald Trump's aide Dan Scaviono congratulated the new FBI director Kash Patel in Bollywood style, by sharing a video of his face superimposed on that of Ranveer Singh in the song.

A Bollywood style welcome for Kash Patel

Malhari has been a chart-topper since the time Bajirao Mastani released. Ranveer Singh's energetic dance moves won the hearts of fans worldwide. The song soon became a meme favourite with fans recreating versions of it featuring multiple famous personalities. It resurfacing now as Kash Patel takes on the new role shows how the appeal of Malhari hasn't died down yet.

Dan Scaviono, assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, shared the video and wrote, "Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel!"

Take a look:

Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel! pic.twitter.com/JsANV0s9cP — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 20, 2025

One comment on the video read, "A video set to a Hindi song to congratulate @Kash_Patel is a great reminder that cultural appreciation can flourish naturally when rooted in respect and merit. Well done! #KashPatel #USPolitics"

Earlier, Donald Trump has also appeared in one of the meme versions of the song Malhari. Take a look:

Who is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel was born to Gujarati parents in New York on February 25, 1980, in Garden City, New York. He went on to graduate from the University of Richmond and later earned a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law.

Kash Patel was confirmed to be the director of the FBI following a close vote in the US Senate, with 51 votes in his favour and 49 votes against him. A Trump loyalist who has fiercely criticised the agency, Patel will inherit an FBI gripped by turmoil as the Justice Department over the past month has forced out a group of senior bureau officials and made a highly unusual demand for the names of thousands of agents who participated in investigations related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Patel has spoken of his desire to implement major changes at the FBI, including a reduced footprint at headquarters in Washington and a renewed emphasis on the bureau's traditional crime-fighting duties rather than the intelligence-gathering and national security work that has come to define its mandate over the past two decades.