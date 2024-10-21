In a candid chat, Kashika talked about getting the film, facing rejection because of being an outsider, and revealed why she said no to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s starrer

In Pic: Kashika Kapoor

Exclusive | This is WHY Kashika Kapoor said no to Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Kashika Kapoor has recently made her big Bollywood debut with 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass'. Being an outsider and still managing to get a good script for your debut is not an easy task. One has to wait for years and face rejections before finally achieving what they've been waiting for. As Kashika made her debut and her film garnered a good response from both the audience and critics alike, the new talent sat down for a conversation with us on mid-day.com. In a candid chat, Kashika talked about getting the film, facing rejection because of being an outsider, and revealed why she said no to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s starrer, 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The struggle of being an outsider

When asked if being an outsider affected the opportunities she could get, Kashika stated, "Honestly, it did. I have a journey of my own, and I think the rejections make it beautiful because today, where I am, I really value it. I really value getting this film. So yes, I did get a lot of calls saying, 'Yaar, someone else is getting this film, so you can't do it,' and I think it's fine."

Rejecting Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film

During the interaction, Kashika recalled meeting Shashank Khaitan, where he narrated the story of Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan starter 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'. She shared that Khaitan offered her the role of Janhvi Kapoor's sister, but she turned it down. Kashika explained that she didn’t want to do any supporting roles. She shared, "See, I think you need to have a vision, which I have had. That's why I never did supporting roles. I always knew that I wanted to go for the main lead."

On her debut film 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass'

Calling her first film "the best debut she could get," Kashika shared that, in her opinion, what's missing in the industry nowadays is "content," and the audience has become very smart. She further explained that making an impact on society with her debut film is something she feels proud of.

The film, which touches on themes of girls' education and societal challenges, is based on true events surrounding scams in educational boards, making it a powerful narrative that resonates with the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative.