Kashmera Shah met with a freak accident recently. The actress who is married to comedian Krushna Abhishek was recently seen in the reality show Laughter Chefs with her husband. She took to her Instagram handle on Monday to inform that she narrowly escaped an accident that could have been fatal.

Kashmera shared a picture of blood-soaked tissues kept inside a car. The amount of blood in the tissues left her friends and followers worried for her. Along with picture, Kashmera assured that she is fine.

"Thank u god for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma," she wrote along with the picture.

Her husband Krushna and their twins Rayaan and Krihaang are currently in Mumbai while Kashmera is in the USA. Krushna was not present with Kashmera at the time of the accident. But he took to the comment section to ensure that she is fine.

Krushna also commented: "Thank god u safe now".

Netizens worry about Kashmera

The image sure left many scared for Kashmera's well being and questions poured in.

Pooja Bhatt asked Kashmera if she was okay noow. "Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?"

Actor Rajesh Khattar, father of Ishaan Khatter, also commented on the post. "Oh My God … What hapnd Kash .. hope all good

What. ????? Gosh pls come back soon," commented Deepshikha Nagpal .

Earlier this month, Kashmera along with Krushna and their twins was holidaying in the USA. However, 10 days back, Krushna came back to Mumbai with the twins while Kashmera stayed back in the USA. While returning to Mumbai with the kids, Krushna took to his Instagram handle to share about their first flight without Kashmera, he wrote, "First time travelling with my boys without unki mummy @kashmera1 long long flight from LA to Mumbai sweethearts they are well behaved let’s see more will update u guys soon when I land love u chiku piku."

