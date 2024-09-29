Katrina on Saturday posted a picture of Sunny Kaushal along with a heartwarming wish. Sunny who is Vicky's younger brother is also Katrina's brother-in-law

Katrina Kaif. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Sunny Kaushal. Picture Courtesy/Katrina Kaif's Instagram account

Listen to this article As Sunny Kaushal turns 35, Katrina Kaif shares special post for her pancake partner x 00:00

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a special post for her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

Katrina on Saturday posted a picture of Sunny along with a heartwarming wish.

In the image, he can be indulged in the plate of pancakes kept in front of him.

The message read, "Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner. May this year give you even more peace fulfilment and joy."

His brother and actor Vicky Kaushal also extended his heartfelt greetings to his brother.

Vicky shared a picture of Sunny, who can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and smiling while busy with his meal.

Wishing his brother, he wrote: "Happiest Birthday to the person I learn so much from... the most zen Kaushal. The most fun Kaushal. Love you my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!! @sunsunnykhez."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Kaushal is garnering praise for his performance in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film, directed by Jayprad Desai, features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the project is a collaboration between Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Co-producing the film are Shiv Chanana and Kanika Dhillon, who is also the writer.

Katrina Kaif's latest film, 'Merry Christmas', premiered on January 12, 2024.Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller has been well-received, with critics praising Kaif's performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in 'Chhaava'. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.The film's teaser, released earlier this week, has been met with enthusiasm, including praise from wife Katrina Kaif on Instagram, who described it as "raw, brutal, and glorious."

'Chhaava' is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

