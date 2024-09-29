Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aanand L Rai shares an update on Tanu Weds Manu 3 at IIFA Awards 2024

Aanand L Rai shares an update on 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' at IIFA Awards 2024

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
ANI |

Top

At the IIFA Awards 2024, filmmaker Aanand L Rai spoke about 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' and shared that this time he will try to come up with a new storyline

Aanand L Rai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who has given several hits, including the iconic 'Tanu Weds Manu' and its sequel 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns' which was equally remarkable, is now gearing up for the third part.


At the IIFA Awards 2024, he spoke about 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' and shared that this time he will try to come up with a new storyline.


While speaking to the media, he said, "I will try not to repeat myself and give a new story to my audience."


Rai has worked with Kangana Ranaut in both 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and he has a deep admiration for the actor-turned-politician.

While appreciating her as an actor and politician, he said, "She is a brilliant actor; that is why I was able to deliver two successful films with her. She is a very sensitive person, and I am looking forward to working with her again if I get my story right. As a parliamentarian, I feel that she is an intelligent woman. She will manage both roles brilliantly."

At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan is back on the stage to enthrall the audience with his hosting, and the ace director is super excited about it. "I have a lot of memories to cherish with SRK, and looking at him hosting the show is really exciting."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses the chance to steal hearts with his charm and presence, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are captivating audiences on the IIFA stage with their hosting.

Interestingly, on the second day, Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage after a long time. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

