Katrina Kaif gets heartwarming birthday wishes from brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, sister Isabelle

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal shared a special birthday wish for Katrina Kaif.

Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote a birthday message for her with heart emojis on his Instagram stories.

He added a "Birthday girl" sticker to the photo. "Happy happy birthday," Sunny wrote in the caption.

Isabelle Kaif also extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister and stunning actor Katrina. She wrote, "Happy, happy, happiest of birthdays. Katrina Kaif. All the love always."

Earlier, actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his birthday wishes for his wife, Katrina. Vicky took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snapshots from their sweet moments together.

The first photo captures the duo hugging each other, radiating deep affection and pure contentment. Following that is a snapshot of the duo holding hands at their wedding reception.The series concludes with a rare picture of Vicky and Kat engaged in prayer during their griha pravesh puja.

Alongside the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. (ANI)