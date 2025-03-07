Breaking News
Katrina Kaif shares dreamy inside pictures from best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding

Updated on: 07 March,2025 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Katrina Kaif posted dreamy pictures from her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding. For the wedding sangeet, the actress donned a blue lehenga

Katrina Kaif and Karishma Kohli

Over the last few days, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was busy attending the wedding of her close friend and filmmaker Karishma Kohli. Videos of the actress dancing at Karishma's sangeet have taken over social media. From 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' to 'Sasural Genda Phool', Katrina was seen doing bridesmaid duties like a pro. For the sangeet ceremony, Katrina donned an ice blue lehenga. On Friday, Katrina took to social media to share pictures from the wedding and pen a note for her best friend.


Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram feed to share some pictures from the wedding. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her sister Isabella Kaif "My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me ,shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)


She added, "My ride or die for life 🤍 I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now."

Katrina dances to Sasural Genda Phool 

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif can be seen performing to a popular Indian song. 

In the video, Katrina can be seen performing to the popular song 'Sasural Genda Phool' along with other women. The track is from the film Delhi 6. The actress can be seen dancing with a smile and adorable expressions on her face. Fans were all praise for Katrina's adorable expression and called her the 'perfect bahu'. Ever since her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal, Kaif has been seen embracing Punjabi traditions and rituals. 

 

 

