Katrina Kaif drops a loved-up selfie with hubby Vicky Kaushal to celebrate 2 years of marriage, see pic!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While their courtship days were shrouded in secrecy, post-marriage, the couple has been gracious enough to share glimpses of their lives with us. On the occasion of her second wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif dropped a loved-up selfie with Vicky Kaushal to mark this special day. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Katrina treated fans to a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations.

Katrina and Vicky in the selfie flaunted their big, adorable smiles. Katrina looked stunning in a white-printed dress and opted for a no-makeup look. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt with a cap.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My (white heart emojis)."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in in the comment section. Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyed emoticon. One of the users wrote, "Lovely couple out there." Another user commented, "Happy blessed anniversary."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, from December 7–9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

On this special occasion, Vicky shared a cute video of his wife, Katrina. In the video, Vicky is seen seated next to her on a flight while Katrina is busy flaunting her action moves while watching a movie on the screen in front of her. Sharing the video, he wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! I love you, beautiful. Keep it coming."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments, 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1. He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)