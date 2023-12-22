Katrina Kaif reveals learning how to ride a bike on the streets of Bandra for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina Kaif spoke about how she learned how to ride a bike

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is almost like a cult film. The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was an instant hit and set the foundation for another superhit film, 'Bang Bang'. The scene where Katrina Kaif rides a bike to meet Hrithik Roshan rests in the back of our minds. It's our Roman empire, if you will.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina Kaif spoke about how she learned how to ride a bike. She said, “I did Zindagi Naa Milega Dobara; that was a road trip to Spain. It is a life-changing experience; that’s all I can say."

Katrina Kaif further revealed that she used to ride bikes in Bandra Reclamation. "I had learned a little bit here on Reclamation [Bandra] when you used to be able to ride bikes late at night." When asked who taught her bike riding, she kept mum and said, “That will remain a secret.".

Katrina Kaif also spilled on how her team had actually sent her to Ducati training school. All these trainings made Kaif a bike person. "After shooting the movie, when I came back to Bombay, I was so into riding bikes! I tried twice from my house in Bandra Yash Raj, and that was it. I tried once, and I was terrified the whole way. I just found it too overwhelming—the traffic, everything was too overwhelming. The second time I tried, and that was the last time I tried." She said.

About the 'Merry Christmas' trailer

The Merry Christmas trailer is out now and well, it seems to be as interesting as it gets! The story is set on a fateful Christmas Eve and while the film was due for a release this week, the makers decided to delay the release owing to multiple movies in theatres already!

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version additionally boasts talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

As seen in the trailer, it starts off with a date on Christmas eve, but what follows is absolute chaos. Meanwhile, there are obvious elements of Raghavan’s direction that don’t go unnoticed and of course, all things Christmas hold significant importance in the plot, including carnivals, toys, the colour red, and beyond!

The songs will see Pritam and Varun Grover come together for the first time and will be out very soon. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. While its cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, Pooja Ladha Surti is the editor of Merry Christmas which will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Tamil.