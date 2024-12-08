Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's contrasting yet cohesive airport outfits showcased their impeccable sense of style, setting a new benchmark for couple fashion

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off to celebrate their third wedding anniversary - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently turned heads at the Mumbai airport, with their effortlessly chic and complementary fashion choices, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Their contrasting yet cohesive airport outfits showcased their impeccable sense of style, setting a new benchmark for couple fashion. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s airport fashion

Katrina opted for a desi, romantic look, donning a simple yet elegant pink suit with a flowy white-embroidery dupatta, paired with silver juttis. The look exuded effortless grace and femininity, giving off a sense of timelessness. In contrast, Vicky Kaushal leaned into a more contemporary, casual vibe. Sporting a denim shirt and jeans, he accessorized his look with a black cap, sunglasses, and sneakers. His mustache added an extra layer of charm to the ensemble, giving off a relaxed yet stylish appearance.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3', which included cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in 'Chhaava', a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal. 'Chhaava' is set for release on December 6, 2024, and Vicky will also star in Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On November 13, it was announced that he will play the ‘eternal warrior of dharma’ Chiranjeevi Parashurama in ‘Mahavatar’ directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026.