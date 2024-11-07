'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla admires Vicky Kaushal for his humility, energy, and positivity. He speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about his rise to stardom, bonding with the actor, and more

Vicky Kaushal with Karan Aujla Pic/Instagram

'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla is all set for the India leg of his ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour. The critically acclaimed Punjabi music sensation will be performing in Mumbai on December 21. Born and raised in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab, Karan took the musical route after his parents’ untimely death. Now based in Vancouver, Canada, he is reaching for the stars. Karan speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about his rise to stardom, bonding with Vicky Kaushal, and more.

The impact of Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’

The viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ was a turning point in Karan Aujla’s career, surpassing all his expectations. He says, “Watching fans from all over embrace it was surreal, and it highlighted music's ability to transcend cultural and geographic boundaries. It pushed me to grow as an artist and reach a wider audience.”

That being said, Karan believes success doesn’t come easy. While the exterior looks all glam and glitz, there's a lot of unseen hard work. He explains, “I spent years writing for others, learning the ropes, and waiting for my moment. Moving to Canada meant starting from scratch, facing financial challenges, and sleepless nights. Getting noticed took time, and staying consistent has been even harder. It may seem like things blew up quickly, but it's been years of grinding, evolving, and hard work to get here.”

Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal bond over food

Karan Aujla admires Vicky Kaushal for his humility, energy, and positivity. Sharing anecdotes from the sets of ‘Bad Newz’, he says, “During our late-night shoot, Vicky and I were joking around between takes, and it just lit up the energy on the entire set. It brought everyone closer, and those laughs made the filming experience truly memorable. Vicky and I are both foodies at heart and always love to experiment with cuisines. We both love Indian tadka and Punjabi food.”

Karan Aujla says success brings more pressure

It was Karan Aujla’s love for storytelling and the impact words can have, that drew him to music. He asserts, “Music gave me a voice, and it felt natural to pursue it further. It’s been my day-one passion.”

He maintains that success brings more pressure to stay consistent and keep raising the bar. “I constantly push myself to grow and create better music because fans expect more with each release. It’s not just about getting to the top, but staying there for a long enough time whilst creating a safe space to mentor other talents,” he concludes.