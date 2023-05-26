Kavita Seth's 'Jeete Hai Chal' mantra never fails to amaze her fans through her music

Kavita Seth in a recent interview with Mid-day, told how she takes herself as one of the last standing sufi singer in the country

After winning millions of hearts with her hit numbers like 'Iktara', 'Tumhi Ho Bandhu', 'Rangi Saari', the renowned Bollywood singer, Kavita Seth continues to enthrall the audience with her independent songs and albums. Her experience in the music industry of over 15 years shows what kind of a talented musician she is. Starting her journey with the Ameesha Patel starrer 'Vaada' in 2005, she is still in the books as her recent single 'Rangi Saari' hit the blockbuster charts. The singer, as one of the last standing Bollywood sufi singers, is all set to release her new music in the independent music circuit.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You've worked with many music directors, be it Amit Trivedi, Pritam or anyone, what is difference in their approach while recording the song?

Every music director have their own style and approach while recording a song for a film. Like Amit Trivedi, most of the time he records the vocals, while making of the song is in process. He basically does that to ensure what scale you're in and how comfortable you are with the song. Whereas Pritam Da is always accompanied with his assistants in the recording studio who help him to reduce his burden. There is a lot of difference between these composers.

When you were an aspiring singer, who inspired you to become a musician? Apart from the musical part, who were your idols?

In my childhood, when I used to sing with closed eyes, I always imagined myself singing in front of thousands. So somewhere in my mind, I had a dream to become a musician. I used to follow Jagjit Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Abida Parveen, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan a lot while practicing music. Other than these, I always follow the the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda, MiraBai and Kabirdas when it comes to spirituality.

The songs which were made in the era of 70's and 80's, and the songs which are made nowadays, focusing more on the independent music scenario, what is difference between the two periods as Indie circuit is taking over the scenario very rapidly?

I'm very much happy to see that Independent musicians are getting platform to showcase their talent nowadays and it is very much necessary because it is very important to change with time. Obviously, the music which was made back in 70's or 80's is very much different from the music which is made today. In today's time, the use of computers is more, there are heavily produced tracks. It is also very important to have various kinds of music so that you can recognize what is good and what is bad.

Folk Music is sort of declining nowadays in the country. There is very less recognition which folk music gets in today's time. Fusion can be a good option which can help the original folk music to go to the ears of new generations as well. so what is your say on this?

Fusion is always a very possible option which can help in reviving the culture of Folk music in our country, but it should be a proper fusion, not a confusion. Soul and authenticity should not be hampered at all. Like 'Rangi Saari' which we did, it's all like I've sung and Kanishk has produced, else all credit goes to the original singer and composer of this traditional thumri, Shobha Gurtu ji. It's always the beauty of the composition which takes the front seat, and it goes to Shobha ji. And it is the quality of folk music that if you create it with a proper 'andaaz', it will create a huge impact on the audience.

Any upcoming projects of yours on which you could update us, any other Kavita-Kanishk project?

A lot of music is coming your way in the coming few months. Kanishk and I are continuously working on various other projects as well. Dayaar-E-Rooh is one of my album fully based on ghazals which I have composed. The first song of this album was released on 21st April and every week I'm releasing one song which goes to this album. Dayaar-E-Rooh is a Ghazal album written by some of my favourite poets across the country. it has a very good poetic collection. Available everywhere on all digital platforms. We have tried not to compromise on the quality at all.

To the singers and musicians of new generation, any message you would like to give or share any tips?

The first thing I want to say is, never run away from hard work, one of my songs says 'Jeete Hain Chal' which has always been my motivation mantra. There is no replacement for hard work. Every situation in life is your exam. When I came to Mumbai, I never thought I'll receive two Filmfare, so, hard work and honesty are two of the most important factors which one must follow. If you fail, never lose hope, because "Jo hota hai, achhe ke liye hota hai". Just focus on yourself.

"There always two sides of a coin, similarly in music, having bad music is also equally important as having good music, so that we can differentiate between the two".