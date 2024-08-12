As the review of Katrina Kaif's beauty brand Kay Beauty went viral, Reddit started decoding why the actress has no interest in Bollywood anymore

In Pic: Katrina Kaif

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif has no interest in Bollywood anymore? Reddit decodes x 00:00

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty is one of the most loved makeup brands. Now, a Bengaluru-based female customer has shared her honest review, and Reddit users have speculated on why "Katrina has no interest in Bollywood anymore."

In the video review shared by the customer, she was seen saying, "Let me say this first: this video is an ad, but I have not been paid for it. I am so surprised and shocked by this product that I had to stop and make this video in the middle of the rain. I was traveling from the office to home when the weather was sunny outside… but Bengaluru being Bengaluru, it started raining like Cherrapunji all of a sudden!"

"The anger of Lord Indra has fallen on me. A few cars have splashed mud on me… I am a fool for wearing chappals in this rain, and now I am going to cover the rest of the way with only one slipper. The point of all this is—look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged… even my desire to return home has smudged, but look at this eyeliner! What is this, Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed, Katty!" she further added.

This review has garnered reactions from viewers who have speculated on why Katrina has no interest in Bollywood anymore. One wrote, “No wonder she is not signing any more films!” Another commented, "No wonder Katrina has no interest in Bollywood anymore." A third user wrote, “Even I use Kay Beauty, and I love it… it's affordable for me, like not very cheap or high-end either, so it's pocket-friendly with very good quality.” Another user wrote, “usually celebrity brand scam kafi karte hai, but at least this one is different. Good job by Kat”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.