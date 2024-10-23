Kay Kay Menon shared that doctors have advised him to take complete rest for two more weeks as he is still very weak. The actor also revealed that he lost a lot of weight

Actor Kay Kay Menon was hospitalized in September after being diagnosed with malaria, but things worsened for him when he was shifted to the ICU. The actor, who was discharged from the hospital three days ago, has now shared a health update, stating that he will resume shooting for his upcoming projects from November 10.

Kay Kay Menon shares health update through text

Kay Kay Menon told 'Times Now' that doctors have advised him to take complete rest for two more weeks as he is still very weak. The actor also revealed that he lost a lot of weight during his fight with malaria, so ensuring proper nutrition will be very important for him. As he was unable to talk properly, he communicated everything through a text message, where he said, "Doctors have advised a minimum of two weeks' total rest and careful nutrition since I have lost too much weight. I am unable to speak much because my voice is still not in order. Hence, communicating through text. I am assuming that by November 10 or so, I shall be fit enough to resume my professional work.”

Kay Kay Menon’s recent release web series

Kay Kay Menon is currently receiving a lot of positive responses for his work in the recently released streaming series 'Shekhar Home'. Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, 'Shekhar Home' is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely on. 'Shekhar Home' premiered on JioCinema Premium on August 14.

On the work front, Kay Kay Menon is known for his roles in 'Famous', 'Mumbai City', 'Vodka Diaries', 'Ghazi Attack', 'Shaadisthan', 'Singh Is Bliing', 'Baby', 'Rahasya', 'Haider', 'Shahid', 'ABCD', 'Bhindi Bazaar Inc', and more.

Kay Kay Menon’s upcoming project

Kay Kay Menon will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside lead stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Written by Sita R. Menon and Raj & DK, and directed by Raj & DK, the show serves as a prequel to the original Citadel series which stars Priyanka Chopra, and Richard Madden. It is set to release on an OTT platform on November 7, 2024.