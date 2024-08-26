Shekhar Homes star Kay Kay Menon calls himself 'stubborn actor'

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released streaming series 'Shekhar Home', has called himself a stubborn actor

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released streaming series 'Shekhar Home', has called himself a stubborn actor. The actor recently appeared on the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast and said that he had his share of struggles initially to the point where was demoralised and thought that the market wouldn't allow serious actors like him to work in films.

He even said that he thought of leaving the industry but then destiny took a turn. It was when he saw the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer cult classic Satya' become a huge hit, and that's when he thought that the audience and the market were now ready for actors for his school of cinema. He said, "I was gonna leave because I thought I couldn't do the overly mainstream cinema as it used to be in the 1990s. Then I saw 'Satya', and it garnered such a great response. I felt, 'Oh now this has become a big hit'".

A few years later, the actor would go on to work with the screenwriter of 'Satya', Anurag Kashyap in 'The Last Train To Mahakali'. However, it wasn't until 'Sarkar' that he found a strong foothold in the industry. He said: "Till 'Sarkar' I used to introduce myself as 'Kay Kay Menon, I'm an actor'. After 'Sarkar', I stopped doing that. Uske baad, 'I'm an actor', bolne ki zaroorat nahi padi. They came to see Mr Bachchan (veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan), and they got an additional bonus."

'Sarkar' was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the director of 'Satya'. He further mentioned, "Manoj Bajpayee always tells me that we are very stubborn people. There were many actors, perhaps some better than us who perished and left the city."

