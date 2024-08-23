Breaking News
Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Tanuj says his primary reason to star in Murshid was to work with Menon

A still from the series

Okay if there is Kay Kay
All it took was three words from Murshid’s makers to get an instant yes from Tanuj Virwani—Kay Kay Menon. In the ZEE5 series, the actor plays a righteous son to Menon’s dreaded gangster. “There are some actors who you really want to share screen space with, and Kay Kay sir was at the top of my list. My number one reason for saying yes to the project was the fact that Kay Kay Menon was front and centre,” he smiles.


Tanuj VirwaniTanuj Virwani



As expected, sharing screen space with Menon was an acting workshop in itself. Among his co-star’s many qualities, Virwani holds deep admiration for his patience and spontaneity. “One of the best things about working with an actor of his calibre is that while you learn your lines and understand the subtext of the scenes, you don’t have to over-prepare. If you’re present in the moment, just listening to what he says and reacting authentically is half the job done.”


Murshid offered Virwani another first—a cop character. The actor, who has featured in Inside Edge, Code M, and Yodha, believes the character will show a new facet of him. “People see me as an urban guy because I typically get such roles. Playing an inspector gave me a [new] perspective on what I aim to achieve as an actor.”

