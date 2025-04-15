Breaking News
Akshay Kumar recalls filming emotional scene in Kesari 2: ‘Cried without glycerin’

Updated on: 15 April,2025 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Akshay Kumar has been promoting Kesari: Chapter 2. Recently, while addressing the media in Amritsar, the actor spoke about filming an emotionally charged scene for the film

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2. Today, Akshay, along with the rest of the cast, went to promote the film in Amritsar, where he addressed the media and spoke about one of the heart-wrenching scenes they shot for the film. In the movie, Kumar plays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who famously fought against the British following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.


Akshay cried without glycerin


At the media event, Akshay, while talking to the media, shared, "Usually, we use glycerin to cry in a scene, but there was this one scene that was so emotional—and it had a song, which I’ll make you all listen to once this press conference ends. So while we were filming that scene, the song playing in the background had lyrics that went ‘Kithe gaya tu saiyan’, and it was so moving that we didn’t need any glycerin—everyone on set was crying."


Kesari: Chapter 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about whether any warning was given to the people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before shots were fired on those protesting the Rowlatt Act. The trailer then shows Nair fearlessly building a strong legal case against the British Crown.

To counter Nair, the British bring in a defense lawyer, played by R. Madhavan. What follows is a passionate and intense courtroom drama between two powerhouse performers. Ananya Panday also appears in the trailer, playing a female lawyer—a rarity during that time. She has only one line in the trailer and seems to be part of Nair’s legal team.

Interestingly, Akshay can be heard using the ‘F’ word in the trailer. Reacting to this at the trailer launch event, he said, “Yes, I used that word. But the surprising thing is, people noticed that but didn’t seem affected when I used the phrase, ‘you are still a slave.’ I think that’s an even bigger abuse. I would’ve been happier if someone had pointed out the word ‘slave’ instead of focusing on ‘f*** you.’ Because in my opinion, even if they had been shot with a gun at that moment, it would’ve seemed less insulting.”

