The trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2 was unveiled in Delhi in the presence of the film's team. The film focuses on the Jallianwala Bag Massacre during the British Raj and the battle fought by lawyer C Sankaran Nair to bring out the truth behind the massacre. Akshay Kumar stars as Sir C. Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who dared to take on the British Empire in the wake of a national tragedy. The trailer of the film that also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday leaves a lasting impact.

Kesari-Chapter 2 trailer

The trailer opens with Akshay as C Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about sending warning to the public gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh before firing shots and trapping the public who were protesting Rowlatt Act. The trailer proceeds to show Nair making a strong case against The Crown. This is when the British bring in a defending lawyer (R Madhavan) to fight their side. What follows is a passionate courtroom drama between the powerpacked actors. Ananya Panday plays a female lawyer, a rarity back then. She only has one dialogue in the trailer and seems to be a part of Nair's team.

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser

The daring teaser challenges traditional formats with an unprecedented 30-second opening, featuring no visuals, no logo, and no title. Instead, it relies solely on sound to immerse audiences in the chaos and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

This is not just an absence of visuals, it’s sensory storytelling at its most powerful. Gunshots, screams, and rising tension create an atmosphere so intense that it grips viewers before they even see a single frame. This is sensory storytelling at its boldest. Adding gravitas to the teaser, we have a voiceover that lands like a punch: “Don’t forget that you’re still a slave to the British Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first part, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.