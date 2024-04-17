Khalnayak 2 Update: Ranbir Kapoor or Allu Arjun - who will play the lead in Subhash Ghai’s sequel? 

'Khalnayak' is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama featured Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who gave Indian cinema iconic films has all eyes on him as he is set to make the sequel to the 1993 film ‘Khalnayak’. Ballu Balram, played by Sanjay Dutt was one the strongest characters that remains fresh in the audience’s even today. It is now being learned that Ghai has finished scripting the sequel for the film and is on the lookout for its lead character.

A source informs mid-day.com that Shubhash Ghai is in the process of finalising the cast. With the legacy of the original film from 1993 looming large, there's immense pressure on any actor stepping into the shoes of Ballu Balram. That being said, will a seasoned Hindi star known for their versatility, a fresh face ready to make their mark, or perhaps a renowned actor from the South be approached for the role is the question.

The further states that the lead role could be played by Ranbir Kapoor, already known for doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, or Ranveer Singh, who can easily embody a role, or it could be Yash or Allu Arjun who have a hold down south. Either way, the makers will approach the lot and try to fix one depending on the dates and the budget.

Meanwhile, sources close to the production house hint at final discussions being underway as the film shall hit the floors soon, suggesting that an official announcement about the film will be made imminently.

It starred Sanjay Dutt (as the villain), Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff as police officer Ram, and Madhuri as undercover cop Ganga in the film.

The movie is known for its music and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, is still liked by the audience. It received positive response from the critics and movie buffs.

