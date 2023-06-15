Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of Khalnayak, congratulates Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai

30 years of Khalnayak: Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared video with clips from the iconic film, congratulating the director Subhash Ghai and co-star Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Khalnayak

As Khalnayak completed 30 years of release, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share a video to celebrate the occasion. The actor shared a video which had clips from the film, playing to the tune of the hit title track. The 1993 release is one of the biggest hits in Sanjay Dutt's career. The action crime film was written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. It had Sanjay Dutt playing a negative role, and still winning hearts with his portrayal of the criminal Ballu.

Madhuri Dixit starred as an undercover cop, while Jackie Shroff plays her police inspector fiance. The plot focuses on the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu (Dutt) by Inspector Ram (Shroff) and his cop girlfriend Ganga (Dixit).

Sharing the video, Dutt wrote, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic."

Fans gushed over the film in the comments section, dropping compliments like, "baba it was legendary", "My favourite movie", and "No movie will come like Khalnayak movie, all-time favourite movieðªð¥°lov u baba."

Khalnayak is known for its music, especially the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with the lyrics being penned by Anand Bakshi. It received positive reviews from critics, with praise for its screenplay, soundtrack and performances of the cast. Khalnayak was the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 1993, surpassed only by Aankhen.

Last year, Dutt was asked who he'd choose between Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal if Khalnayak was to be remade. The actor, who was appearing on an episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, said that he would go with Ranveer Singh.