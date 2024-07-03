Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff who had embarked to Romania returned to Mumbai and was received by dad Jackie Shroff at the airport.

Jackie Shroff with Krishna Shroff Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff reaches Mumbai Airport early morning to receive daughter Krishna x 00:00

Krishna Shroff, who is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, participated in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’. The star kid, who had embarked to Romania for the same, returned to the city in the wee hours on Wednesday. The veteran actor rushed to the Mumbai airport to receive his baby girl.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Krishna spoke about how her family was nervous initially when they got to know that she was participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, but it later turned into excitement as they believed her as much as she believed herself.

Asked about Tiger and Jackie's reaction to her debut on the show, Krishna revealed, “There was a little bit of nervousness initially because it is a very new concept for all of us. No one in the family has done this or anything like it. It is very different, and I have never been a part of this industry or this world,” she added.

Krishna stressed that it is a very difficult show to debut in. “But I love a challenge. I love welcoming challenges with open arms and seeing myself how I can push myself mentally and physically. So, very quickly, that nervousness turned into excitement because I think my family believes in me as much as I believe in myself,” she added.

Is the stunt-based reality show a stepping stone for her in the showbiz industry? “Yeah, 100 percent this is my debut, and going through this challenge makes anything in the future seem kind of easy considering, I think it takes a very brave individual to do this specific show. So, I am looking forward to the opportunities this post-show brings,” she asserts.

She calls the Rohit Shetty-hosted show a “perfect debut” for her because “it really fits with the brand and identity I have created.”

Does she feel that being an ardent fitness enthusiast gives her an edge over other contestants in the show, Krishna replied, “I don’t think that physicality has that much to do with it. It definitely does play a certain part. I think it is more about the mental game.”