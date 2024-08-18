As UAE snips Khel Khel Mein’s key sequence, revolving around Fardeen’s character’s sexuality, director Aziz says it’s his “moral duty” to raise topics of conversation

Certain portions of Khel Khel Mein have left fans confused in the United Arab Emirates, after the UAE Media Regulatory Office edited out the film’s crucial segments. A key sequence in the climax featuring Fardeen Khan, whose character arc hinges on his sexuality, has been snipped as per local restrictions.

Ironically, another dialogue that goes, “Meri 10 saal ki beti ki soch aapki soch se behtar hai,” also has been scissored.

The comedy—also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor—marks Khan’s return to the big screen after a 14-year hiatus. Fans are disappointed that such a significant part of the storyline has been removed. A fan from Dubai, on condition of anonymity, told mid-day, “This edit changes the narrative of Fardeen’s character. It’s disheartening to see such an important moment erased. I felt cheated when I found out from Indian cine-goers about this. Censorship like this denies audiences the full experience of the film’s powerful message.” Another fan, Ahmed Al Mansoori, added, “I was looking forward to seeing this film because of its progressive storyline. These are stories we need to see more of, not less.”

Mudassar Aziz’s directorial venture revolves around seven friends whose secrets surface over a game night. When we asked Aziz about the censorship, he chose to look at the movie’s positive impact, saying, “I’m a filmmaker. To write all sorts of characters and raise topics of conversation is my professional and moral duty! Khel Khel Mein does that. While it’s heartbreaking to see that something so relevant, and done with so much dignity, found its way out of the UAE release, I’m thrilled at the applause that [the rest] of the world is sending my way for those very scenes.” Khan stated, “Through this role, I hoped to contribute to a conversation that is necessary and relevant. While edits may have been made, the intention behind the role—that of acceptance—remains unchanged, and I stand by the message’s importance.”