'Khoon Nakli magar Paseena asli hai': Aayush Sharma shares shirtless pictures from the sets of AS04

Pic/ Aayush Sharma's Instagram

Treating the internet with his dashboard abs and toned muscles, Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma shared a shirtless BTS picture from an action sequence shoot in Baku, Azerbaijan for his upcoming film 'AS04'.

Emerging as the new action hero of Bollywood, Aayush Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to pack a punch for his upcoming action entertainer 'AS04'. From rigorous training in gym to skilled assistance to perform hardcore action stunts, Aayush is doing it all! Offering regular insights into the prep and shoot of his action entertainer, Aayush Sharma keeps teasing his fans and followers, adding to their excitement and anticipation.

With BTS pictures from the last schedule of 'AS04', Aayush served a glimpse into a heavy action sequence shoot of the film. The actor flaunted his chiseled body in the pictures updating his fans, “Khoon Nakli magar Paseena asli hai

#AS04”.

Announcing his fourth film on his birthday last year, Aayush dropped the teaser of 'AS04' presenting his suave and swagger character, performing stylised action. Not only the exciting teaser but also the untitled name with initials and number of the film caught everyone’s attention as Aayush employs the prevailing tradition of untitled films announcement in Hindi market for the first time.

Launching debutante Sushrii Mishraa with 'AS04', Aayush Sharma also roped in veteran Telugu and Tamil actor Jagapathi Babu for a pivotal role in the film.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the yet-untitled action entertainer 'AS04' stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush Sharma will also star alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'

Aayush became the Chogada boy with the phenomenal success of the chartbuster song 'Chogada' from his debut film 'LoveYatri'.