Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

'Plastic isn't the biggest insult': Khushi Kapoor on being open about getting a nose job, lip fillers

Updated on: 28 January,2025 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Addressing the negativity around her appearance with many calling her “plastic” for going under the knife, Khushi Kapoor said, “I don't think it's such a big deal"

'Plastic isn't the biggest insult': Khushi Kapoor on being open about getting a nose job, lip fillers

Khushi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Loveyapa shed light on her viral comment where she owned up to getting a nose job and lip fillers. Khushi has constantly been a target for trolls ever since she stepped into showbiz. Scores of social media accounts bring up the actor’s childhood pictures to mock her for altering her appearance. However, Khushi remains unfazed by the criticism. 


‘People think plastic is the biggest insult’


Addressing the negativity around her appearance with many calling her “plastic” for going under the knife, Khushi said on an episode of Curly Tales, “I don't think it's such a big deal. I think the main issue is that people are scared they'll get hate if they come out and admit it. But there's going to be hate either way. People think the term plastic is the biggest insult you can give someone. But I don't think it's bad if someone gets work done. The issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say 'I woke up like this' and 'I'm completely natural', cause then you're setting an unrealistic standard of beauty. It's unfair to younger girls and boys who look up to you.”


About Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to take over our screen with the forthcoming romantic entertainer, Loveyapa. Junaid is the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, while Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Khushi made her OTT debut with The Archies. 

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has been produced by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment. Talking about the cast, the movie also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in prominent roles.

Loveyapa journals the life of a young couple whose relationship is put to test after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another. For those unaware, the movie is a remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster Love Today starring Pradeep Ranganathan, and Ivana.

Loveyapa is slated for a theatrical release on 7th February 2025.

khushi kapoor Junaid Khan Loveyapa Entertainment News bollywood news

