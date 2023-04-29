Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas, said the actress

Kiara Advani

Listen to this article Kiara Advani announces wrap on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' x 00:00

Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the wrap of her film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan. She also shared some unseen pics and moments from the wrap up party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

She posted, "A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best @namahpictures @nadiadwalagrandson and team for making the journey soooo smooth and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani groove to garba, stop, repeat