Breaking News
Fed up of delay, one hawkers’ union to seek Centre’s help
Jiah Khan death case: ‘Due to paucity of evidence, can’t hold you guilty’
Protesters, police clash in Barsu; netas spar in Mumbai
Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice
Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kiara Advani announces wrap on Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani announces wrap on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Updated on: 29 April,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas, said the actress

Kiara Advani announces wrap on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kiara Advani

Listen to this article
Kiara Advani announces wrap on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
x
00:00

Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the wrap of her film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan. She also shared some unseen pics and moments from the wrap up party. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)




She posted, "A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best @namahpictures @nadiadwalagrandson and team for making the journey soooo smooth and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani groove to garba, stop, repeat

Will you watch Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin`s debut Bad Boy?
kiara advani kartik aaryan bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK