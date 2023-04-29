With Satyaprem Ki Katha in its last leg, sources say Kartik-Kiara shot back-to-back for two garba songs that are set a year apart in the film

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani groove to garba, stop, repeat x 00:00

Music, dance and a celebratory mood seem to be dominating the sets of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha. Director Sameer Vidwans completed shooting the talkie portions of the romantic drama by March-end, lining up four songs to be filmed by May. While a romantic ballad was canned in Kashmir earlier this month, mid-day has now learnt that the actors shot for two garba numbers back-to-back at the Royal Gold Studio in Goregaon this week.

Sources tell us that the dance tracks are set a year apart in the narrative, with the first serving as the leads’ meet-cute. “In the first song, Kartik’s character Prem, who is a Gujarati boy, meets Kiara’s Satya for the first time at the garba, and falls in love with her. The second track is set a year later during the festivities, and sees Kartik’s character return to the same ground for nine nights, hoping to meet his ladylove, but he is conspicuous by her absence. Both have been designed as vibrant, colourful tracks with choreography by Vijay Ganguly. The unit wrapped up the second song yesterday,” reveals a source.

Clear that the two numbers had to look visually distinct despite their common theme, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the director had separate sets built at the Goregaon studio. The source adds that production designer Rajat Poddar referenced the work of some event management companies that put together garba nights. “Along with DoP Manu Anand, he made sure that the two set-ups had nothing in common. While the unit was canning the romantic track in Kashmir, the production design team was building the sets in Mumbai, thus saving on time. Kartik has danced his heart out in these tracks, composed by Meet Brothers.” Now, the final song, which serves as Aaryan’s introductory piece in the film, remains to be shot.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan danced to THIS Bhojpuri song