Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday on July 31. She made her debut in Bollywood with ' Fugly' in 2014, marking a decade of showbiz this year. Over the years, she has captivated millions of hearts not only through her performance but also her fashion statement. She quickly shot to fame with films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Shershaah', 'Guilty', 'Good Newwz', 'and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' among others. Here are some of her biggest box-office hits.

Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial 'Kabir Singh', was a massive success that brought Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani nationwide acclaim. It is their biggest hit movie to date. The film shows Shahid playing the role of Kabir, a short-tempered surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti played by Kiara. Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. ‘Kabir Singh’ became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 with Rs 379 crore.

Good Newwz

The same year, Kiara was featured in ‘Good Newwz’ which was the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2019 with Rs 318 crore. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is a family entertainer with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but ending up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The sequel of the original 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' starring Akshay Kumar revolved around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion. However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ' comprises an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav to name a few. The film earned Rs 266 crore.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' based on Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a biopic on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country. The film was released in 2016 and saw the late Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the role of Dhoni while Kiara Advani played the role of his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The film earned Rs 216 crore at the box office.